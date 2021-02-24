VGI Partners Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:VGI)

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

VGI Partners Company Profile

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds and other wholesale clients. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

