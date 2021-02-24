Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Viasat worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Viasat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Viasat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

VSAT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 25,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,692.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.