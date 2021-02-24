Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,752 shares during the period. Viasat comprises about 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Viasat worth $72,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viasat by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 20,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,704. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,692.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

