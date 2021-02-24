VIBE Hits One Day Volume of $13,040.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,040.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

