Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,514 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

