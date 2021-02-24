Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Victrex stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

