Vid (VI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Vid has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $48,321.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,318 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

