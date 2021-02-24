Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

