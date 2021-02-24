Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 143,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CNO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

