Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

