Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,447 shares of company stock worth $1,740,081 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $135.78.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

