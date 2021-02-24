Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,335,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

NYSE LAD opened at $370.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

