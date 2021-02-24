Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 19,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after buying an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

