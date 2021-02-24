Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

