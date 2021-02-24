Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 56,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,140 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Snap by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

SNAP stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.