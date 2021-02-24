VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $20.39 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and $839,326.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,298,467 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

