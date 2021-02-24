Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 2,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

About Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

