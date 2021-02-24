Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 1,687,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,876,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -328.93 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

