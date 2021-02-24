Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Up 5.4%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 208,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 83,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $11,265,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $4,182,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

