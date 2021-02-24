Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s share price traded down 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.25. 2,902,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,729,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

