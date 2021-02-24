Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s share price traded down 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.25. 2,902,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,729,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
