VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0018 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Wee Chen acquired 870,000 shares of VIP Gloves stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

