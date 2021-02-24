Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

