Vipstar Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 120.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

