VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.85. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 915,448 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 303,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159,782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

