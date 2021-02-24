Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtuoso Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Virtuoso Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Virtuoso Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

