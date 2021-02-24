Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) (ASX:VRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.20.
About Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX)
