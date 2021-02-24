Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Shares Up 0.8%

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 7,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.