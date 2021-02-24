Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 18,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 988,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 439,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $424.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

