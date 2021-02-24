Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.18. The company had a trading volume of 215,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.69. The company has a market cap of $424.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.