Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $414.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.