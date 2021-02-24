Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.58. 271,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 280,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 578.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

