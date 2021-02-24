Visteon (VC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

2/22/2021 – Visteon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/20/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

2/19/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC stock opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Visteon by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

