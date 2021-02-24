Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.95.

Get Vita Group alerts:

In other Vita Group news, insider Maxine Horne 242,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th.

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, ICT, and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; and medical grade skincare treatments and products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vita Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.