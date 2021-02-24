Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, engages in formulation, packaging, sale, and distribution of vitamins and supplements. It offers a range of supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and superfoods. The company markets its products through pharmacies and health food stores under the VitaHealth, Herbs of Gold, VitaScience, and VitaLife brand names.

