Vitae Achieves Market Cap of $74.50 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $74.50 million and $1.23 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

