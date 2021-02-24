Vivid Coin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $18,360.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.