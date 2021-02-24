Vodi X Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 160.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

