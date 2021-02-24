Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,210. Vonage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.