Vonage (VG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vonage (NASDAQ: VG):

2/20/2021 – Vonage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – Vonage had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Vonage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

2/18/2021 – Vonage is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vonage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 529.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 79.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,534,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

