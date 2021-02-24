Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR):

2/6/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2/3/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/3/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,837. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

