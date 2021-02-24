Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Vroom makes up about 3.1% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vroom worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $30,165,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,451 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $13,002,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 12,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,054. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

