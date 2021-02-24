Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.