Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.15. Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 40,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 15.91.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

