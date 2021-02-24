VULCANO (VULC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $123,188.17 and $1.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 138.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.