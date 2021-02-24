W Green Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,907.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $119,725.55 and $41,907.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

