W Thomas Grant II Sells 73,552 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,272,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,858,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,335,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $330,110.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.
- On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.
SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.19.
SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
