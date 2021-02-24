W Thomas Grant II Sells 73,552 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,272,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,858,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,335,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $330,110.00.

On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60.

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

