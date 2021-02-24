WABnetwork (WAB) Hits Market Cap of $119,408.89

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $119,408.89 and $43.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars.

