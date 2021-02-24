Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF remained flat at $$132.76 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

