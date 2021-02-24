Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,494 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

