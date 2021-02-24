Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 189,533 Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust makes up about 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 730,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.